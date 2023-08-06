CzechoSlovak Harvest Festival held in Bannister on Sunday

BANNISTER, Mich. (WJRT) - Hundreds of people showed up Sunday to the annual CzechoSlovak Harvest Festival.
The event featured a Czechoslovakian dinner, a special program, and dancing showing off their heritage from across all age groups.
"We've had people from several different states, people from Canada that come," says ZCBJ (Zapadni Cesko Bratrske Jednota) member of Bannister, MI, Mary Bradley. "and so the small community of Bannister of about 100 people turns into over 1,000 people. So it is a lot of fun to have so many people here, celebrating the Czech and Slovak heritage."
The festival is traditionally on the first Sunday in August, so a blessing can be said ahead of Harvest Season.