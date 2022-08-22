Damaged section removed from 10-foot water pipeline that burst near Port Huron

PORT HURON, Mich. (WJRT) - Boil water advisories are over and repairs are proceeding 10 days after a 10-foot diameter water pipeline burst near Port Huron.
Crews working for the Great Lakes Water Authority removed a damaged section of the pipe over the weekend. They continued preparing for the delivery of 48 feet of replacement pipe scheduled for delivery Tuesday.
The pipeline leading from the water authority's treatment plant near Lake Huron can return to full service after the replacement section is installed and flushing protocols are completed.
Over the weekend, the Great Lakes Water Authority removed a Boil Water Advisory that was in place for a week covering seven communities with 123,000 residents. That means residents can resume drinking tap water without boiling it first.
Residents in Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties who were under the advisory last week should run cold water through their faucets for five minutes to flush their household plumbing, then do the same with hot water.