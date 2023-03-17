Dash camera video shows incident that resulted in charges for MSP troopers

CORUNNA, Mich. (WJRT) - Three Michigan State troopers were arraigned in Shiawassee County on Friday morning and one faces a felony after an encounter with a man on a bike this past summer.
The incident happened back on Aug. 24 in Owosso involving three troopers who work out of the Flint post.
The man who was riding the bike was injured and the police report states his sister had an acquaintance with the Michigan State Police, told the M-S-P employee about what happened, who then told someone with the state police Professional Standards Section.
That conversation happened shortly after the incident.
Cody Lukas, Ryan Fitzko, and Justin Simpson all plead not guilty as they were arraigned in front of Shiawassee County Magistrate Michael Herendeen, a retired Michigan State Police trooper himself.
A number of state police employees were also in the courtroom in support of the trio of troopers.
It was on August 24th when Lukas and Fitzko attempted to talk with a man who was riding a bike at around one in the morning in Owosso.
The Michigan State Police released the dash cam video of the incident.
"A few things man, you are in the middle of the road, you have to have lights on your bike,' one of the troopers tells the man.
As you can see in the video, the man rides off on the bike, but the two troopers catch him.
Their police reports indicate the man resisted once they got him to the ground, refusing their commands.
Lukas warns the man he was going to get tased and as the man continued to resist, Lukas deployed his taser and then kicked the man.
Lukas faces two criminal charges, including assault and battery, a misdemeanor, and misconduct in office, a five year felony.
Fitzko and Simpson, who arrived to help the two troopers, can also be seen punching the man at times and they are both charged with a single misdemeanor count of assault and battery.
The man's bag was searched, and the police report states 7.4 grams of methamphetamine was found.
The man was taken to the hospital with an undisclosed injury.
After the troopers were arraigned, the Director of the Michigan State Police, Colonel Joe Gasper released a statement saying in part, "The use of excessive force by a Michigan State Police trooper against anyone is unacceptable and inexcusable."
He added, "In this department, we have zero tolerance for police officers who engage in criminal misconduct."
It should be noted that all of the trooper's body cameras fell off during this incident.
All three are now suspended.
It's not clear if the man on the bike was every charged with any crime related to this incident.
Scott Koerner, Shiawassee County prosecutor authorized the charges in this case. He was expected to release a statement on his charging decision, but we have not seen that yet.