Daughter of fallen Flint Police captain touched by memorials

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Marista Dryden, the daughter of fallen Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie, was overwhelmed by memorials for her father during National Police Week.

The beloved Flint police captain was honored in Washington, D.C. this week, when his name was added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wall.

Dryden was on hand for the ceremony with several Flint Police Department officials. She reflected on this monumental moment for her father hours after the annual Genesee County law enforcement memorial service.

"He was hilarious and a big booming laugh and a hug that would give you a double squeeze," Dryden said about her father. "You just felt so protected and safe."

Birnie died in the line of duty in February 2022, when a 16-year-old driver hit his patrol car head-on on Elms Road in Mt. Morris Township. The teen was accused of driving recklessly and passing several vehicles in the oncoming lane before the crash.

The memorial space behind the Flint Police Department was dedicated to her late father. Dryden looks back on the good times shared with her dad.

"As special as it was to be his daughter, watching him be a grandfather absolutely melted my heart. Those are some of my favorite memories -- him being a papa," she said.

Dryden talked about her time traveling recently to Washington, D.C. and watching firsthand the outpouring of support for her father.

"It was incredible experience," she said. "There are so many people there both law enforcement and people who have lost like me that understood what we were going through."

Dryden was escorted by members of the Flint Police Department, who have been by her family's side since his passing.

"And then having them show up at the Police Week to be there for us and particularly partake in the candlelight vigil was just really incredible," she said.

Dryden was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support and the many tributes to her dad. She left a tribute to her father in a special room at the memorial dedicated to the officers who are added to the wall each year.

"That will always remain there. My my children's children would be able to go and look up their great grandfather and it would say all the words from me and other officers and you know his other children, his wife," Dryden said. "It's just beautiful that there's something there that will never be gone."

She said these memories and knowing that her father's legacy will live on bring her comfort in times of grief.

"I'm so glad that he's reached out to so many people. I'll get to see a bit of him for the rest of my life because someone will tell me a story," Dryden said. "Someone will have a memory. Someone will shed a tear with me and someone will laugh with me about my dad."

After this experience in Washington, Dryden said she plans to attend every year with her family.