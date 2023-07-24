Davison Township auto shops work to get vehicles fixed after storm

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Davison residents are continuing to pick up the pieces after last week's hailstorm. That includes those at auto and glass repair shops who are working around the clock to get vehicles back out on the road.
Jarret Swank is the owner of Davison Automotive in Davison Township. They repair just about everything inside the vehicle, but not the body or the glass. Now, they have to get the windshield fixed in addition to their usual repairs.
"We had another car with the transmission out of it," said Swank. "Sent that off to get repaired and it got damaged. Now we don't even know if the car is close to fixing or not. Are we stuck with the repair bill? I don't know who's going to be repairing what now."
Normally if a car needs glass repair, Swank turns to a local glass repair shop, T & G Auto Glass. The storm has made that more difficult.
"Our usual glass company is right here and they're completely swamped, so now we've got to find some glass companies and find someone who actually has glass," said Swank.
Local glass repair shops are working double time to get cars repaired and back on the road. T & G Auto Glass is taking in 2 shipments of glass per day to keep up with demand.
"We have 4 different vendors that we use, but the vans only hold so much," said owner Tara Manwaring. "So with the whole area being bombarded, then they're not able to put as much glass as everybody needs on the vans."
T & G is prioritizing cars that are considered not drivable right now. Even with those parameters, they are booked up all the way through the week of August 7.
"Even with my staff working overtime this weekend," said Manwaring. "We worked Saturday and Sunday at least ten hours each day and we still have at least a minimum of 200 voicemails to still return."
Manwaring asks that people continue to remain patient while they work through their backlog. She also recommends checking with your insurance to see if the vehicle will be totaled or needs body work before calling to repair the glass.