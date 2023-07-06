Davison Township beefing up security at Lake Callis

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Davison Township Board of Trustees voted to increase security at the Lake Callis Recreation Complex.
The township supervisor shut down the park on June 30 because of safety concerns ahead of the Independence Day holiday weekend.
Dozens of residents and Lake Callis visitors voiced concerns at a special trustees meeting Wednesday. Some residents say the park on Gale Road has seen assaults, loud music and drug activity.
Lake Callis will reopen Thursday with security guards permanently on duty. Township Treasurer Tim Green is asking for the community's trust as the recreation complex reopens.
"My goal is not to close that park. My goal is to find a solution and I want to be dang sure that we do it right, and then you'll have a nice safe place again. Is that fair?" he said.
Security at Lake Callis has been an issue since before it opened in 2015.
Back in February, the township board voted to hire Premier Security Solutions for staffing on three holidays this summer, including the Fourth of July weekend.