Davison Township residents express concern over Greyhound bus stop

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A board of trustees meeting in Davison Township turned heated at times Monday, as residents expressed concerns about a Greyhound bus stop at the Meijer store on Lapeer Road.
The agenda for Monday's meeting indicated that Greyhound was dropping off busloads of "transients, homeless, and otherwise unattached people" at Meijer once a week.
A large audience turned out for the meeting to raise concerns during the public comment period. The crowd was so large that the meeting was moved to Davison Missionary Church at Gale and Davison roads.
Many people raised concerns about the activity in that area during public comment. However, opinion about the bus stop at the Michigan Department of Transportation carpool lot outside Meijer varied.
Davison Township Clerk Michael Leffler said the MDOT parking area outside Meijer is an official Greyhound stop.
"Davison's Meijer parking lot is the official bus stop for Greyhound in Flint. If you've got a ticket from San Antonio to Flint, you're getting bused to the Meijer parking lot in Davison, Michigan," he said.
Greyhound confirmed the MDOT carpool lot at Meijer is a regular stop. The company says only passengers with a ticket can board the bus, meaning no one is being "dropped off."
Greyhound added that the stop outside the Davison Township Meijer will be moving on Wednesday to another MDOT carpool lot elsewhere in the Flint area.