Davison woman dies, Fostoria man injured in chain reaction crash on M-24

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - A Davison woman died and a Fostoria man was injured after a chain reaction crash on M-24 at the I-69 interchange in Lapeer over the weekend.
Lapeer police say the 18-year-old woman from Davison got off eastbound I-69 and was turning to head north on M-24 around 4:40 a.m. Saturday when a Chevrolet Silverado driving south on M-24 hit her Dodge Avenger.
The 46-year-old man from Fostoria got out of his pickup truck to call 911 after the crash. A 61-year-old man from North Branch was driving a Jeep Compass south on M-24 when he hit the Silverado, causing it to hit the Fostoria man.
Ambulances rushed the Davison woman and the Fostoria man to McLaren Lapeer Region hospital. The woman was pronounced dead shortly after arriving there and the Fostoria man was treated for minor injuries.
Lapeer police did not say whether the North Branch man was injured.
The Lapeer Police Department will continue investigating the crash. Anyone with information about what happened should call investigators at 810-664-0833.