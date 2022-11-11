Dawn of winter means its time to get snow removal equipment ready

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - As warm fall temperatures give way to wintry weather in Mid-Michigan, it's time to get snow removal equipment ready.
Timothy Wagner, who owns Timothy's Tractor Parts in Burton, gives insight on how to properly equip winter equipment.
"The cold weather is starting to set in this weekend we have been seeing a lot more customers bringing in their snow blowers for repairs," he said. "We've been doing a lot more pickups for snowblowers and getting your snowblower installed on your tractor as well."
Though winter is most festive of the seasons, it is a necessity to properly plan for the snowy months in Michigan. In addition to changing home decor and hanging holiday lights, residents should add upkeep of lawn equipment to the list.
"Now as the season is winding down on mowing season, the best way to preserve the fuel system in your mower and make sure that it's ready to go for the next season would be to run a little bit of stabil in it also remove your battery and bring it inside the house so your battery doesn't freeze," Wagner said.
He recommends burning only recreation fuel in outdoor power equipment like lawnmowers, snow blowers, chainsaws and string trimmers. It has no ethanol, which prevents it from gumming up carburetors.
With today's market, Wagner warns that parts for repairs are a bit scarce this year, so be sure to get all equipment in for repairs by the end of this month.
"The big rush of snowblower repairs usually starts coming in right after a big storm is on horizon," he said. "At that point, we usually do get about a week behind on repairs. But we usually try and stay in the one to two days range as long as we can get parts."