Deal allowing Judge Farah to retire amid allegations may remain secret

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Most of the details contained in an agreement allowing Genesee County Judge Joseph Farah to retire after a sexual assault investigation likely will remain a secret.

The Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission, which holds judges accountable for misconduct, legally is required to keep much of its business a secret.

"Deliberately, much of what the commission does is not transparent," said Lynn Helland, the executive director and general counsel for the commission.

A Michigan State University investigation determined that Farah sexually harassed a former intern, Grace Ketzner. She also filed a complaint with Genesee County Circuit Court, which was forwarded to the judicial tenure commission.

"He told me he would not be able to control himself if he was in a dark room with me," Ketzner said.

The commission apparently brokered a private deal that allows Farah to retire effective Nov. 9. Elizabeth Kelly, chief judge for Genesee County Circuit Court, removed Farah from all in-person proceedings last week through his retirement date.

Farah was appointed a circuit court judge in 1998. Kelly said the complaint from Ketzner was forwarded to the State Court Administration Office and referred to the Judicial Tenure Commission.

"It was created by the Michigan Constitution to investigate ethical concerns about Michigan's judges," Helland said of the commission.

The commission's investigation against Farah -- and most allegations it receives -- never are made public. Helland could not discuss details of Farah's case, but he offered insight into the commission's procedures.

"There is a court rule, in fact, that mandates that everything that the commission does be confidential," he said.

Helland said the nine commission members and staff take their jobs "really seriously" even though their work often remains behind closed doors. The governor appoints two members while the rest are attorneys and judges chosen by their colleagues.

"We look at every complaint aggressively and every concern about judicial misconduct and deal with it appropriately, whether or not that's visible," he said.

Complaints are only made public when the commission determines that the allegations to involve serious ethical violations and misconduct.