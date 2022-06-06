Deaths confirmed at scene of early morning house fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Multiple people have died after a house fire in Flint early Monday.

The fire broke out around 4:40 a.m. at a residence in the 1600 block of Euclid Avenue between Dupont Street and Martin Luther King Avenue on the city's west side.

Fire officials say they encountered heavy fire on the main floor of the residence when they arrived. Heavy smoke filled the scene floor.

Flint Fire Department investigators on the scene confirmed multiple deaths from the fire, but they have not released information about how many people died or where they were located in the house.

Fire investigators from the Flint Fire Department, Flint Police Department and Michigan State Police remained on the scene through Monday morning searching for a cause of the fire.

This is the second deadly fire in Flint over the past nine days. Two young boys died in the upstairs bedroom of a home in the 600 block of West Pulaski Avenue on May 28, when their house caught fire in the morning.

The boys were identified as 9-year-old Lamar and 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell.

Investigators continued looking into how that fire started over the weekend, when the boys' family and friends held a vigil and released balloons in their memory.