Deceased male found at the scene of a fire in Burton

  • Updated
The scene was at a home on Kra-Nur Drive, off Davison road east of Belsay Road. Burton's police chief said they're investigating the cause of the fire.

Burton fire

The Burton Fire Department and Michigan State Police will be investigating how the fire started. The neighborhood has been blocked off with tape.

More information to come.

