Deceased male found at the scene of a fire in Burton

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) – A deadly fire was reported mid-afternoon on Monday.
A call was made at around 4 p.m. in the 1400 block of Kra Nur Drive, which is near the intersection of Belsay and Davison Roads in Burton.
Fire department arrived at the residence to find it on fire with a man inside, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death and the identify of the deceased have not been revealed.
The Burton Fire Department and Michigan State Police will be investigating how the fire started. The neighborhood has been blocked off with tape.
More information to come.