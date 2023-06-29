 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Air Quality Alert has been extended into Friday June 30th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th to be an action day for elevated levels of
fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are expected to be in the
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across the state of
Michigan and will continue through Friday, June 30th. The Air Quality
Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations reaching the VERY
UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Dedication ceremony marks opening of Beecher Community Center

  • Updated
  • 0

A dedication ceremony was held Thursday to mark the opening of the Beecher Community Center.

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich (WJRT) - A dedication ceremony was held at Beecher's new community center on Thursday.

The Beecher Community Center on West Coldwater Road will house several offices such as the Beecher Community Development Council, the Greater Beecher Business District Association and the Claressa Shield Community Outreach Corporation.

The center is dedicated to the late Mount Morris Township Supervisor, Larry Foster.

Foster was the first black township supervisor in 1992. 

"What he was teaching me was discipline," says Beecher Varsity Basketball Coach Marquise Gray. "You can have everything. You can have all the things in the world. You can have all the physical attributes. You can have all the mental attributes, but if you don't have discipline, you won't have a form of success. Because he taught me that simple thing, I try to carry that throughout my life."

The Beecher Community Center is open Monday from 8 - 11 a.m. and Wednesdays from 1 - 3 p.m.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you