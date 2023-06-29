Dedication ceremony marks opening of Beecher Community Center

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich (WJRT) - A dedication ceremony was held at Beecher's new community center on Thursday.
The Beecher Community Center on West Coldwater Road will house several offices such as the Beecher Community Development Council, the Greater Beecher Business District Association and the Claressa Shield Community Outreach Corporation.
The center is dedicated to the late Mount Morris Township Supervisor, Larry Foster.
Foster was the first black township supervisor in 1992.
"What he was teaching me was discipline," says Beecher Varsity Basketball Coach Marquise Gray. "You can have everything. You can have all the things in the world. You can have all the physical attributes. You can have all the mental attributes, but if you don't have discipline, you won't have a form of success. Because he taught me that simple thing, I try to carry that throughout my life."
The Beecher Community Center is open Monday from 8 - 11 a.m. and Wednesdays from 1 - 3 p.m.