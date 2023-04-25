Deer breaks into home near Bay City

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Bay County Sheriff's Office responded to a breaking and entering at a Monitor Township home on Monday, but the suspect turned out to something they didn't expect.
Just after 4 p.m., a husband, wife and their three kids heard their front window smash. Then they found a deer running around their home.
The family called 911 and Bay County sheriff deputies arrived to find the frightened deer standing on a bed inside one of the bedrooms.
Deputies closed doors and blocked access to the other rooms before they lured the deer out of the bedroom. It ran out the front door and took off into the neighborhood.
The deer appeared to escape its ordeal uninjured and none of the family members reported any injuries.