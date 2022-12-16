Delta College Police Academy graduates already have jobs lined up

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Who wants to be a police officer these days?
The latest officers and deputies to graduate from the Delta College Police Academy certainly do.
It's a profession that's in high demand with plenty of job openings. But fewer and fewer people are going into police work. Those that do, have no problem finding a job.
The 31 graduates from this academy pretty much have a job waiting.
Most got financial support from a law enforcement agency to get through the 17-week course, but the question remains of why do they want to be a police officer?
"I just started to realize that I kind of had a niche for being in that type of environment," said Iesha Chamness, who will be working for the Saginaw Valley State University Police Department.
That environment was the military and private security, but she wasn't so sure about police work.
"I didn't always have the best experiences with police officers growing up," Chamness said.
Instead of being upset with police, she took a different course.
"A lot of times they are calling for a change and I think the best way to implement that change is to be that change," she says.
Mike King is switching paths in life from a career in building materials retail into police work. The 30-year-old will live out his childhood dream as a deputy with the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office, carrying with him a pledge.
"Treat people with respect and treat them the way they want to be treated," King said.
The graduates of the Delta College Police Academy have something its current director, Mike Goodall, didn't have when he graduated. He did not have a job lined up at graduation.
"There were very few jobs and the competition for any open job was very stiff," Goodall said.
Jeff Dehaan left a 13-year career as a mechanic to become one of Saginaw's newest cops at age 39.
"I woke up and was like, I think I will be a cop when I grow up," he said about his career change.
It's a profession that has taken its hits in recent years. The pay might not be the best starting out, but public safety is still a main concern for many people.
"I love the city of Saginaw, raised here my entire life, and if good people don't step up and help it will never become the city it can be," Dehaan said.
The Saginaw Police Department has hired eight of the graduates, while the Bay City Public Safety Department has hired four. Other agencies filling vacancies include the Saginaw, Tuscola, Gratiot and Huron County sheriff's offices.