 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR VISIBILITY REDUCTION AND
SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS THIS EVENING...


WEATHER...

* Snow showers will impact much of southeast Michigan along and
north of I-94 over the next 2-3 hours this evening as
temperatures fall to freezing and below.


IMPACTS...

* Short periods of moderate snowfall may result in visibility
reduction to 1 mile or less. Cooling surface temperatures will
also allow for minor accumulations on roadways, especially on
untreated roadways.

* With temperatures falling below freezing tonight, many areas
could see slippery/icy conditions where snow has accumulated on
roadways or where roadways are wet. The most vulnerable
roadways will be bridges, exit ramps, and overpasses.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* The combination of moderate snow, reduced visibility, and;
falling temperatures will cause variable traffic rates;
throughout the area. Motorists are urged to use caution and;
account for the variable conditions by allowing extra time and;
leaving plenty of space between vehicles while driving.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Delta College Police Academy graduates already have jobs lined up

  • Updated
  • 0

Many police departments are still trying to find vacant positions

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Who wants to be a police officer these days?

The latest officers and deputies to graduate from the Delta College Police Academy certainly do.

It's a profession that's in high demand with plenty of job openings. But fewer and fewer people are going into police work. Those that do, have no problem finding a job.

The 31 graduates from this academy pretty much have a job waiting.

Most got financial support from a law enforcement agency to get through the 17-week course, but the question remains of why do they want to be a police officer?

"I just started to realize that I kind of had a niche for being in that type of environment," said Iesha Chamness, who will be working for the Saginaw Valley State University Police Department.

That environment was the military and private security, but she wasn't so sure about police work.

"I didn't always have the best experiences with police officers growing up," Chamness said.

Instead of being upset with police, she took a different course.

"A lot of times they are calling for a change and I think the best way to implement that change is to be that change," she says.

Mike King is switching paths in life from a career in building materials retail into police work. The 30-year-old will live out his childhood dream as a deputy with the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office, carrying with him a pledge.

"Treat people with respect and treat them the way they want to be treated," King said.

The graduates of the Delta College Police Academy have something its current director, Mike Goodall, didn't have when he graduated. He did not have a job lined up at graduation.

"There were very few jobs and the competition for any open job was very stiff," Goodall said.

Jeff Dehaan left a 13-year career as a mechanic to become one of Saginaw's newest cops at age 39.

"I woke up and was like, I think I will be a cop when I grow up," he said about his career change.

It's a profession that has taken its hits in recent years. The pay might not be the best starting out, but public safety is still a main concern for many people.

"I love the city of Saginaw, raised here my entire life, and if good people don't step up and help it will never become the city it can be," Dehaan said.

The Saginaw Police Department has hired eight of the graduates, while the Bay City Public Safety Department has hired four. Other agencies filling vacancies include the Saginaw, Tuscola, Gratiot and Huron County sheriff's offices.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Anchor/Reporter

Terry Camp anchors ABC12 News First at Four and ABC12 News at 5:30. He also reports on issues in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Recommended for you