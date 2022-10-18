Delta College Police Academy halts live firearm training after two accidental gunshots

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Delta College Police Academy has suspended live firearm training following two accidental discharges.
Last week, a cadet accidentally shot himself in the leg while putting his gun in his holster. There was another accidental discharge by a cadet the day before.
Shootings like this are rare, so rare in fact that the commission that oversees the state's police academies has asked the Delta College Police Academy to stop live training for now.
"This training has to be realistic," said Tim Bourgeois, executive director of the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards.
That realistic training for Delta College Police Academy cadets was taking place last week at the Auburn Gun Range. Last Thursday, a cadet was doing live firearm training and when he went to put his gun back in his holster, a bullet went off and hit the man in the leg.
He was taken to a Midland hospital, treated and released.
The day before, on Wednesday, another cadet accidentally fired a round when attempting to put a gun back into the holster. The bullet went into the ground and no one was injured.
"They occurred ironically on back-to-back days. Incredibly unusual, it's extremely, extremely rare to even have one," Bourgeois said.
MCOLES is the commission that oversees Michigan's police academies
"At our request, they ceased all firearm training with live ammunition until this investigation is complete," Bourgeois said.
Delta released statements on the incidents through the communications department, saying the recruit involved in the first incident was removed from live fire training and placed into remedial training.
After the incidents, both recruits are receiving additional remedial training and remain members of the academy class.
"We will determine what, if anything, needs to occur, if they have already taken corrective action or done other things. We will review that and see if there are any other suggestions that we have for them," Bourgeois said.
He expects a decision soon on whether to allow live firearm training again at the Delta College Police Academy.