Democrats look to control Legislature after win in Mid-Michigan Senate race

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - While a red wave didn't materialize in the midterm elections across the country, a blue wave happened in Michigan.
Not only did Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson win re-election, it appears the Democrats will be in total control of the Michigan Legislature for the first time in decades.
Democrats will have a slim majority in the State House. A Mid-Michigan race was said to be the tipping point on which of the two parties would control the State Senate.
"We said when we started that this was going to be the seat that determined control of the Michigan State Senate and it turns out we were right," said Kristen McDonald Rivet.
The Democrat defeated Republican State Rep. Annette Glenn in the 35th State Senate district, which includes Saginaw, Bay City and Midland. Her victory means Democrats will most likely control the State Senate.
"I think the redrawing of the lines had a lot to do with it. We for decades were living under very gerrymandered districts," McDonald Rivet said about the likely change in leadership in the Legislature.
Voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2018 to overhaul the state's redistricting process.
"It just went sideways for the Republicans," said State Rep. Graham Filler.
The Republican won his State House race in the new 93rd District, which is spread over parts of five counties, including Saginaw and Gratiot counties.
"There was an anti-gerrymandering proposal, the people of the state of Michigan passed it and then the commission did their own set of gerrymandering, so I hope it gets fixed at some point," Filler said.
He will most likely lose his spot as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee now that Democrats will be in control.
"I work with Democrats on everything I do, so I am going to try to keep that going forward, and I hope they will continue to work with me," Filler said.
McDonald Rivet is hoping for the same in the Senate.
"I actually think that's good. It creates opportunity to do reasonable policy down the middle, working across the aisle. We've knocked on tons doors. That is what people want so that is what we are going to focus on delivering," she said.
Michigan has not had both a Democratic House and Senate since 1984.