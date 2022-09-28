Demolition begins at homes destroyed in Hogarth Avenue explosion

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Homeowners on Flint's west side are starting demolition more than 10 months after an explosion claimed the lives of two people and injured several others.

Crews started tearing down homes destroyed in the explosion on Wednesday.

The Michigan State Police investigation into the cause of the blast closed two weeks ago. Investigators concluded the explosion was caused by an indoor natural gas leak, but they could not pinpoint a source of the leak or what sparked the explosion.

Investigators turned the investigation back over to the owners of the property earlier this month, allowing them to move forward with rebuilding.

A neighbor said he bought his house down the street just hours before the explosion last November. He's just happy to see attention paid to the neighborhood eyesore.

"I know the neighbors down there are gonna be happy in regards to the fact that they're cleaning the mess up," said neighbor James Wheeler. "It's just good that they're cleaning it up and that people can get on with what they have for their life."

Five houses reportedly require demolition. They all are private property, so the responsibility for demolition is in the owner's hands.