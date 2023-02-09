Demolition next for Saginaw building after bricks fell onto road

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - To demolish or not to demolish.
That has been the question concerning a downtown Saginaw building for more than a year and a half.
Back in July 2021, heavy rain and winds blew bricks off the building onto a sidewalk and Genesee Avenue. The city and county were open to ideas to save it.
The Saginaw County Land Bank owns the building and has been trying to work with a community developer and preservationist on ways to at least stabilize the structure. But it appears everyone involved is losing patience after 18 months.
"In the city, we have to deal with this road being closed for a year and a half and just be okay with that," asks Alex Mixter, who founded the nonprofit Re: Saginaw Community Development.
Not everyone has been okay with one lane of traffic closed on eastbound Genesee Avenue since July 2021. It appeared at first like the building would be demolished, but Mixter wanted time to come up with a plan to stabilize it.
"It seems so much worse than it actually is. But on top of everything, this neighborhood deserves the investment," Mixter said.
Saginaw County Treasurer Tim Novak said he appreciates history and didn't make the decision to demolish the building lightly. But he said the land bank is out of time to save it.
"We have structural engineers and architects that are experts in this, and they are the ones that have let us know it has become more dangerous than they thought," Novak said.
The city wants the road open and some people walking along the street have been ignoring the barricades. The building is in the middle of two other structures, a complex that was built in the 1890s.
"We are not talking about fantasy here. This is a reality that this building could collapse at any time," Novak said.
"If this is too far gone, you should tear everything else around it, because you saw as you walked in, we have problems in this building," Mixter said.
Mixter owns the building across the street, where he plans on developing apartments. As he looks across Genesee Avenue, he still has hope.
"I am a firm believer that as long as it's there, we can fix the problem," Mixter said.
The demolition itself will be complicated, because it's in between those two buildings. Storage tanks with oil in them were found in the basement of the building a few weeks ago, which will have to addressed before it's knocked down.