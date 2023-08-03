Demolition of Flint building delayed over ownership questions

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A partially collapsed building in downtown Flint won't be torn down yet because of confusion over who owns the property.

Part of the building at 641 S. Saginaw St. crumbled in mid-July, leading the city of Flint to close Brush Alley due to safety concerns about the remainder collapsing. The alley may be closed for several weeks until demolition.





City officials ordered the building's owner to demolish it soon after the collapse, giving a two-week deadline. The situation ended up in court and now a complicated question of who owns the building slowed down proceedings.

This week, a Genesee County judge adjourned the hearing for these demands, saying all parties need to figure out the ownership questions.

According to the Flint Property Portal, Love Holdings LLC owns the building as of 2015. That company has ties to Flint native NBA star Morris Peterson.

However, Love Holdings bought the property on a land contract in 2015 from Steve and Kayla Worden. They sued Love Holdings in 2021 to regain ownership of 641 S. Saginaw St. due to nonpayment.

The judge overseeing proceedings over the demolition is asking Love Holdings and the Wordens to settle the ownership issue before the next court hearing on Aug. 25.