Demolition planned for burned out corner store on Davison Road

Federal funding with pay for crews to finish demolishing a burned out corner store at Davison Road and Franklin Avenue in Flint.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A burned out corner store in Flint that contains harmful asbestos will be knocked down and cleaned up thanks to federal funding.

The store at Davison Road and Franklin Avenue on Flint's east side was damaged in a fire back in November of 2020. Congressman Dan Kildee helped obtain funding from the EPA to demolish the burned out remnants.

The store is contaminated with asbestos, so work will include monitoring the air to keep workers and the public safe during the demolition.

The EPA is expected to clean up the site by the end of November and restore the property to a grassy field.

