Details of Flint employees' harassment, discrimination lawsuit made public

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Details of a sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit against the City of Flint are now being made public.
ABC12 has obtained a copy of the lawsuit involving more than a dozen city of Flint employees in various departments. The Flint City Council recently voted to approve a settlement for some of the employees.
The largest pay out went to former Flint Police Det. Mary Buszek. While working for the department, Buszek claimed she was sexually harassed by Tyrone Booth through phone calls and text messages asking her to perform oral sex on him.
According to the lawsuit, Buszek claims harassment began shortly after she refused Booth’s sexual advances. She believes that she then received unfair and manufactured disciplines.
During a recently Flint City Council meeting, Councilman Eric Mays voted against approving the $175,000 settlement because he believes the settlement is a cover up.
"You might want to not discuss the facts because of who is involved, and I understand that," said Mays. "Is that in the best interest of the city? Sometimes the best interest of the city is to clean up a mess more than to hide the mess."
City council members learned of the details of the lawsuit in executive session, so what they discussed is not public information.
"We listened to all sides and came to the conclusion the best thing for city of Flint is to settle this lawsuit," said Councilman Quincy Murphy.
Devon Bernritter is now retired from the Flint Police Department. He tells ABC 12, he never had a non-consensual relationship with Buszek, and she later stated their relationship was not a part of her sexual harassment claim.
A spokesperson with the Flint Police Department referred all comment to city administrators.
After declining to comment, the city released the below statement to ABC 12:
"This discrimination lawsuit has been public since 2019, when it was filed against the Weaver administration. The allegations in the lawsuit have never been proven, and in 2020, many of those allegations were removed after the City moved to strike the most egregiously unsupported of those allegations. Since other claims in that case are still proceeding to trial, we will not comment further on ongoing litigation."-Flint City Attorney Bill Kim
A portion of the lawsuit has not been settled and is scheduled for trial later this summer.