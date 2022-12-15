 Skip to main content
Detroit Pistons owner provides Christmas gifts for Voices for Children

  • Updated
Kids staying at Voices for Children, who are dealing with trauma, got Christmas gifts from Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For years, a very secret Santa delivered toys to kids in need around the Flint area.

That Santa is Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores. He has a special connection to Flint, because he grew up in the area.

This year, Voices for Children helped connect Gores with the children who have faced the unthinkable. Organizers say without this gift, many of the kids would not have been able to celebrate the holiday season.

Gores and his wife have supported toy drives across the state since 2006. They have delivered more than 145,000 gifts to families over the years.

