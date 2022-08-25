Detroit Pistons player hosts basketball camp for Flint children

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Fresh Flint and Flint Community Schools are putting on a basketball camp for kids in the city.
The event Thursday included a number of drills for kids to take part in, as well as free lunches and haircuts.
Detroit Pistons' Hami Diallo was there for the two-day event to get the kids a chance to learn more about the sport.
Organizers say this event is to help the kids get confidence from their city so they can move on with life. On Friday, the event will continue with basketball drills, bounce houses, book bag giveaways and bike giveaways.