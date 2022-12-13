Developers present new YMCA plan to Flint City Council

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Uptown Reinvestment Corp. presented a proposal to the Flint City Council during Monday night's meeting to build a $33 million mixed-use building downtown.

The proposed building would house the Flint YMCA and change the downtown landscape.

The YMCA and Uptown Reinvestment Corp. are partnering to build the facility on a vacant lot bordered by Harrison, Wallenberg, Third and Fourth streets.

"It's a five-story mixed-use building," said Joe Martin from Uptown Reinvestment Corp. "The YMCA of Greater Flint will be offering services to the downtown residents and greater Flint as well as the residents of the apartment unit."

The proposed development also would include 50 mixed income apartments, some office and retail space, and the YMCA. Flint resident Emily Doerr spoke at the meeting in favor of the development.

"To have low-income, moderate-income, market rate, these three types of housing all together makes for the strongest communities and that's something that we see in successful communities all across the state," she said.

Developers presented their payment in lieu of taxes agreement, known as a PILOT, to the council. It calls for giving the city 10% of annual rent payments over a 30-year period.

Martin explained the return on investment. In total the city could bring in more than $1 million.

"After the development that will occur, the PILOT will generate approximately $48,000 a year," Martin said. "Over the life of the the development that will bring in an additional $1,080,000 to the city."

Sixth Ward Councilwoman Tonya Burns is hoping the developers will provide more details the next time they present to council.