Developers unveil plans for $11 million building in downtown Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Developers released plans for a new $11 million mixed use building in downtown Grand Blanc on Wednesday.
The 30,000-square-foot Garden Building is planned for a vacant lot at 210 Reid Road next to Physicians Park. Construction is scheduled to begin this winter and continue for about two years.
The Garden Building will include retail space on the first floor, including a restaurant, entertainment and events venue. A European-style biergarten will overlook Physicians Park on the rear.
The second floor will include offices, meeting rooms and five residential units.
The Michigan Strategic Fund approved a $4.95 million Real Estate Rehabilitation Award for the project last week.
Developers hope the Garden Building will provide a new focal point for Grand Blanc's downtown district. They anticipate about 75 new jobs contained in the new building when construction is complete.
“To create a destination required us to ask a lot of questions of business owners, residents and of government leadership. We invested in the time it takes to ask these questions, listen and make changes,” said developer Erik Perkins.
He said designers looked for ways to foster a live, work and play use for Grand Blanc.
“In doing so, our development can fulfill its purpose of fostering connection with each other," Perkins said. "At the root, this means a sense of love and belonging, which ultimately creates community.”
Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer said the Garden Building will draw more "tourists and connoisseurs" to the city's downtown area.
“The unique nature of every element of this building, being a Biergarten with adjacent retail spaces, co-working spaces, offices, a basement beer brewing operation, and residences, has been what the Grand Blanc community has been yearning for," she said.