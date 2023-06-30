 Skip to main content
Diesel fuel spill snarls traffic on I-69 for hours on Friday

Diesel fuel spill snarls traffic on I-69 for hours on Friday

A lane closure for a fuel spill on eastbound I-69 caused a traffic jam between I-475 and Dort Highway.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A semi-truck leaked a significant amount of diesel fuel along I-69 in Flint, leading to an hours-long traffic backup.

The Flint Fire Department requested Michigan Spill Response to help cleanup the spill on eastbound I-69 just west of Dort Highway around 10 a.m.

A representative from Michigan Spill Response said a semi-truck driving east on I-69 sustained a fuel line puncture, which possibly was caused by debris on the freeway. The truck leaked less than 100 gallons of fuel onto the road.

Crews stopped the leak before any fuel entered storm drains or waterways.

The Genesee County Hazardous Materials Team and Michigan Spill Response remained on the scene until around 2 p.m. cleaning up the fuel. All lanes of eastbound I-69 reopened by 2:15 p.m.

