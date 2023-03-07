Director of animal rescue raided near Saginaw says pets get good care

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say there is concern over the care of cats and dogs at an animal rescue facility in Saginaw County.

Amazing Grace Animal Rescue north of Saginaw is closed for now after investigators executed two search warrants at the nonprofit facility.

This started out as a public health investigation, but now the treatment of the animals there is under scrutiny.

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office got information that sick animals were being adopted out of this facility and the diseases could spread to other animals. But investigators were also concerned with the condition of the cats and dogs.

Sheriff's office and animal control officers described very poor the conditions inside the Amazing Grace Animal Rescue on Freeland Road in Kochville Township.

"They thought it was bad. They thought it was extremely bad," said Saginaw County Undersheriff Mike Gomez.

He said there were complaints that cats with diseases like ringworm were being adopted out of the facility.

"That's one of the things they said could get passed from animals to humans and then infect other animals you might have at your house," Gomez said.

Shawna Davidson, who is the director of the facility, said she would never adopt out an animal with any disease.

"People constantly tell us that they have never seen an animal facility that's as clean as ours," Davidson said.

She said there are a little more than 230 animals inside -- mostly cats -- and they are all getting proper care.

"We have vet care. There are animals that go to the vet every single day," Davidson said.

But investigators say they found cats and dogs were not being taken care of properly.

"There were a number that were really, really sick and had to be taken last night," Gomez said.

Davidson acknowledged that several cats are receiving ongoing treatment.

"There are cats that are right now getting medical treatment, that have recently been to the vet, that we are giving meds to under medical care, that obviously are not super well," she said.

Davidson said the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development did an inspection two months ago and she says they found no violations.

"If we did not care for the animals, we would not be licensed," she said.

But investigators say dozens of pets -- mainly cats and some dogs -- were taken from building to get care. A computer was taken to get a better handle of the care the animals were receiving and how money was being spent on that care.