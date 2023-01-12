Divers find body of man who jumped into Saginaw River from Rust Street

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The search for a man who jumped off the Rust Street bridge into the Saginaw River on Thursday ended with the discovery of his body about four hours later.
The Saginaw Police Department says a witness reported seeing the unidentified man jump off the bridge into the frigid water below around 11:15 a.m. A Saginaw police officer and Saginaw County sheriff deputy spotted the man treading water.
Police tried to throw a rescue rope to the man without success. The man disappeared underwater less than 100 yards from the bridge and never resurfaced.
Dive teams from Saginaw, Genesee and Oakland counties searched the river with support from the U.S. Coast Guard. They found the man's body in the water around 3:50 p.m.
Investigators were not immediately sure why the man jumped into the river. They were working to determine the man's identity and reach out to his surviving family members.