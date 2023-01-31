 Skip to main content
Divers remove body from water near Holloway Dam

  Updated
  • 0

RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities worked through frigid temperatures to pull a body from the icy water near Holloway Dam on Monday evening.

The body was reported in the water just before 6 p.m. on Monday.

Dive teams from Genesee, Lapeer, Oakland, Saginaw and St. Clair counties helped get to the body and bring it back to shore. They used a hovercraft from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office to get across the icy water.

Temperatures dropped below zero during the recovery effort, which complicated the process.

Investigators had not identified the body or provided any information about how the person ended up in the water by Tuesday morning. 

