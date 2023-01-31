 Skip to main content
Divers remove man's body from water near Holloway Dam

  • Updated
RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities worked through frigid temperatures to pull a man's body from the icy water near Holloway Dam on Monday evening.

The body was identified as Tony Bigelow of Flint, who was last seen alive on Sunday afternoon.

Genesee County Park Police Chief David Dwyer said a visitor walking on the catwalk above Holloway Dam spotted Bigelow's body in the water next to the dam around 5:20 p.m.

Dive teams from Genesee, Lapeer, Oakland, Saginaw and St. Clair counties helped get to the body and bring it back to shore. They used a hovercraft from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office to get across the icy water.

Temperatures dropped below zero during the recovery effort, which complicated the process.

Dwyer said Bigelow was last seen alive around 2 p.m. Sunday. Investigators believe he walked onto the ice on Holloway Reservoir, fell through and drowned.

Police are investigating Bigelow's death as an accidental drowning.

