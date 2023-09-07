 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Do-Art event celebrates diversity in Uptown Bay City

  • Updated
  • 0

The Galleria at Uptown Bay City opened a new exhibit of art created by people with intellectual disabilities or mental health challenges.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Do-Art event in Uptown Bay City kicked off this Thursday evening.

The exhibition takes place within the Galleria at Uptown Bay City and is specifically designed to support artists who grapple with intellectual disabilities or mental health challenges.

The event is organized by Do-All Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering individuals toward self-sufficiency.


"We want to make sure a town and a region where all people are welcome, they're encouraged and their contributions are really valued," says the president of Do-All Inc., Emilia Gutierrez. "

Each piece of art displayed is available for purchase.

The art will be on display until 2 p.m. on Friday.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.