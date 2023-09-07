Do-Art event celebrates diversity in Uptown Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Do-Art event in Uptown Bay City kicked off this Thursday evening.
The exhibition takes place within the Galleria at Uptown Bay City and is specifically designed to support artists who grapple with intellectual disabilities or mental health challenges.
The event is organized by Do-All Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering individuals toward self-sufficiency.
"We want to make sure a town and a region where all people are welcome, they're encouraged and their contributions are really valued," says the president of Do-All Inc., Emilia Gutierrez. "
Each piece of art displayed is available for purchase.
The art will be on display until 2 p.m. on Friday.