Dogs Compete for Spot in Disc Dog World Competition at 2023 Frankenmuth Dog Bowl

Frankenmuth is wrapping up their 17th annual Dog Bowl today at River Place Shops with more than 100-thousand people who attended over the weekend.
There, dogs can be seen doing everything from riding in strollers to competing in frisbee events. Heather Gallagher traveled all the way from Ontario, Canada to compete in the games.
"I have two dogs here Tike and Lana, but Lana's my freestyle dog," Gallagher said. "So, we're just here to play and have fun and win a queue to a world event."
Heather and Lana are two of several teams competing this weekend for the chance to qualify for a world championship. You might think that all this commotion makes it hard for them to compete, but Heather says after training since she was a puppy, Lana is a pro.
"They're kinda used to the crowds and the rings and the other dogs and they pretty much just keep to themselves," Gallagher said. "They've got a job when they're out there."
But that didn't stop them from having fun too.
"I have walked around and there's lots of vendors and good food and there's all kinds of dog events," Gallagher said.
If you missed out on the festivities today, there's still time.
Heather and Lana will be competing in one more Frisbee event tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m..