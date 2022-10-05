Domino's Pizza and Flint firefighters to promote smoke detectors

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some customers who order from a Domino's Pizza location in Flint will get either a free pizza or free smoke detectors on Oct. 14.
The Domino's at 2113 Ballenger Highway in Flint is partnering with the Flint Fire Department to promote the use of smoke detectors in residences.
An undetermined number of randomly selected customers who order from the Domino's location from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 will see a shiny red fire truck accompany their delivery.
Firefighters will check the residences for working smoke detectors. Those with properly working smoke alarms will get their order for free while firefighters will install smoke detectors or change batteries at homes that don't have them.
“In a fire, mere seconds can mean the difference between a safe escape and a tragedy,” said Lorraine Carli, the National Fire Protection Association's vice president of outreach and advocacy. “That is why it is so important to make a home fire escape plan. Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning."
The smoke detector promotion is open only to residences in the city of Flint near the Domino's location on Ballenger Highway.
This is the 15th consecutive year that Domino's and the NFPA have partnered to promote fire safety and the sixth year that the Flint Fire Department has joined the effort.
Besides the smoke detector promotion, Domino's and the Flint Fire Department are setting up an educational program for Freeman Elementary School first-graders at Fire Station No. 1 on Fifth Street.
Students will visit the station on Oct. 12 to receive a message about planning ahead to escape a house fire. They also will get to go through a smokehouse, meet Sparky the fire dog, check out firefighting gear and eat a pizza party.
“We’re always looking for educational and exciting ways to engage our youth about the importance of fire safety,” said Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton. “The skills these children are learning today are tools they can use – and can bring home to their families – that can keep them safe and save lives."