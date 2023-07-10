Dorothy Zehnder has died at age 101

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - The family of Dorothy Zehnder announced her death on Monday at age 101.

Zehnder was the beloved matriarch of the landmark Bavarian Inn in downtown Frankenmuth. She died at home surrounded by her family on Sunday.

The Zehnder family released the following statement on Monday:

"We mourn the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and family matriarch. We extend our thanks for the support from the Frankenmuth community and ask that you help us remember Dorothy for the amazing woman she was and who will remain in our hearts. Our family will continue to uphold the spirit of Dorothy and her legacy to this community."

Zehnder was born in Reese on Dec. 1, 1921. She dedicated more than 85 of her 101 years to the family owned restaurant, working behind the scenes in the kitchen regularly until nearly her 100th birthday.

She taught thousands of employees how to make the Bavarian Inn's signature dishes while following the company's philosophy of "working efficiently old fashioned."

Zehnder was a cofounder of the Bavarian Inn and its associated businesses with her late husband William "Tiny" Zehnder, including the landmark restaurant, Castle Shops, Bavarian Inn Lodge, River Place Shops, Covered Bridge Shop, Frank's Muth, Frankenmuth Cheese Haus and an online store.

Bavarian Inn Corp. has grown to over 1,000 employees and the Bavarian Inn Restaurant ranks among the 50 largest in the United States with about 900,000 meals served annually.

Zehnder has been inducted into the Michigan Women's Hall of Fame and received the Saginaw Lifetime Achievement Award. She also authored three cookbooks, including "From My Kitchen to Yours" in 2014.

Zehnder was diagnosed with ovarian cancer three years ago, when she was 98 years old. She is survived by her brother, two children, a son-in-law, 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, sister and daughter.

The Zehnder family will announce funeral arrangements later this week. She will be buried in St. Lorenz Cemetery alongside her husband, Tiny.

The family requests memorial contributions to St. Lorenz Lutheran Church, where Dorothy attended for her whole life, or Frankenmuth City Beautification.