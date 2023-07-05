Dow Bay Area Family YMCA receiving $170k for a new outdoor rec center

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Dow Bay Area Family YMCA is getting almost $170,000 in federal funding to build a new outdoor recreation center.
The money is from the Community Project Funding initiative.
Congressman Dan Kildee was in Bay City on Wednesday and made the announcement.
The center will feature green space, basketball and pickleball courts and a playground and pavilion.
"Our YMCA uptown park will be a safe place for additional programming, and our community desires that will provide another opportunity for people to come together from all walks of life," said CEO of Dow Bay Area Family YMCA, Steve Krankota. "This will make sure everyone has a chance to learn, grow and thrive at the YMCA."
The outdoor recreation center will be open to the public.