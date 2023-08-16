Dow Event Center new bag policy scheduled to begin in September, now put on hold

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A plan by the Dow Event Center to introduce a clear bag policy and transition to cashless transactions for all upcoming events has been put on hold.

The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners Chairman Chris Boyd confirms that plan is delayed pending consideration by the Building Authority and the Board of Commissioners.

The plan was set to start Sept. 1, as payments would only be accepted through credit and debit cards, including parking fees.





Attendees could bring small clear clutches up to 4.5 by 6.5 by 2 inches, and clear, one-gallon bags for medical or parenting necessities.

Backpacks and purses would not be allowed, unless required for medical or parenting reasons.