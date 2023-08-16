Dow Event Center restricting bags, going cashless in September

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Bring a credit card and leave purses at home when attending events at the Dow Event Center beginning Sept. 1.
The venue in Saginaw is introducing a new clear bag policy and transitioning to cashless transactions for all events. All payments, including parking, must be processed with credit or debit cards on Sept. 1.
The new bag policy prohibits handbags, purses and backpacks. People attending events only will be allowed to bring small clear clutches up to 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches by 2 inches or clear gallon bags.
Exceptions to the bag policy may be made for medical or parenting uses. Security personnel will screen those bags closely and people carrying them must enter through the main gates.