Dozens of firefighters battling corn silo fire for second day

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Hemlock corn storage dome continued to burn nearly two days after the fire was reported.
The fire started sometime Sunday evening at The Andersons agricultural storage and supply company on Hemlock Road. Crews were still at the scene Tuesday, some coming from as far away as Muskegon and Port Huron.
All departments, except Saginaw Township, Frankenmuth and Richland Township, have been released from duty. Hemlock Road near the facility will reopen at 8 p.m.
There were no workers at the facility when the fire started and no injuries have been reported. Investigators have not determined how the fire started.