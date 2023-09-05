Dozens of Mid-Michigan veterans depart on Honor Flight

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJRT) - Nearly 80 veterans from Mid-Michigan and beyond are on a journey to war memorials in Washington, D.C.

The 76 veterans served in the Vietnam War, the Korean War and World War II. They are on a trip through the nonprofit organization called Mid-Michigan Honor Flight, which aims to honor Michigan's heroes.





Some of the veterans are making the journey to our nation's capitol for the first time.

Tuesday's adventures began at Bishop International Airport in Flint, where students from Bendle Middle School made veterans signs. The veterans also received well-wishes from the Patriot Riders.

There was a water cannon salute on the plane as well as when the veterans were on the ground in Baltimore, Maryland. For some of these veterans, it's the chance of a lifetime to be honored.

"To see the looks of satisfaction and the looks of gratitude and the emotions that go through the Veterans," said Mid-Michigan Honor Flight Inc. President Robert Green. "To have them come up to you and say, 'Thank you for healing me. I didn't know that I had this big scar, and now the healing has begun. You started the healing process for me.' It's huge."

Tuesday evening ended with an honor guard presentation of colors.

Wednesday will be a full day of visiting memorials, such as the World War II Memorial and the Vietnam Memorial.

The Mid-Michigan Honor Flight organization wants to invite the public to greet the veterans when they come home Wednesday night at Bishop International Airport around 9 p.m.