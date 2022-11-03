 Skip to main content
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 27 knots from the south
with gusts up to 38 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI, Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to
Port Sanilac MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

Driver loses control, crashes into log home in Grand Blanc Township

A woman was hospitalized after she crashed into a log home near the intersection of Saginaw Road and Silverton Street in Grand Blanc Township.

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman was taken to the hospital after crashing into a historic home in Grand Blanc Township around 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

Grand Blanc Township police say the woman was taken to Hurley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

"This lady didn't stop at the stop sign, she was going about 40 miles per hour, hit the curb, went through two front yards and then slammed into the historic home on the corner of Saginaw and Silverton," said Braden Simpson, who witnessed the crash.

He just wanted to help after seeing the crash happen.

"I slammed my vehicle into park and I called 911 and I ran to get the address, and then I went and opened the door and made sure she was OK," Simpson said.

No one was inside the house when the crash happened and no other injuries were reported.

