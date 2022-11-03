Driver loses control, crashes into log home in Grand Blanc Township

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman was taken to the hospital after crashing into a historic home in Grand Blanc Township around 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
Grand Blanc Township police say the woman was taken to Hurley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
"This lady didn't stop at the stop sign, she was going about 40 miles per hour, hit the curb, went through two front yards and then slammed into the historic home on the corner of Saginaw and Silverton," said Braden Simpson, who witnessed the crash.
He just wanted to help after seeing the crash happen.
"I slammed my vehicle into park and I called 911 and I ran to get the address, and then I went and opened the door and made sure she was OK," Simpson said.
No one was inside the house when the crash happened and no other injuries were reported.