Durand to demolish the Simplicity Building next month

DURAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Durand will demolish the Simplicity Building on Oak Street.
Local leaders made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the project is 30 years in the making and way overdue.
"We're saying goodbye to kind of a piece of history here in town," says the Durand City Manager Cameron Horvath. "We're also welcoming opportunity for development which we are certainly excited about. Again, it's been a long time coming."
The Simplicity Building has fallen victim to blight.
The oldest section, a former mill, collapsed in Sept. 2021.
The city had wanted to sell the property for redevelopment, but no sales ever happened.
Antique tractor company J&J Ag Equipment L.L.C. has a contract with the city to buy the property.
"So we've been working with Durand for two and a half years or so," says the Co-owner of J&J Ag Equipment Jason Hicks. "This is the first time we've actually been able to be successful with getting forward movement and helping the City of Durand to redevelop a piece of property, blighted property here in Durand."
The Shiawassee Land Bank will pay $109,000 to tear down the building, and the City of Durand will pitch in nearly $160,000.
Demolition will begin the first week of September.