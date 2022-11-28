 Skip to main content
Early morning fire destroys vacant house in Flint

  • Updated
  • 0

An abandoned house on Stewart Avenue in Flint went up in flames early Monday.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a vacant house on Flint's north side.

The property owned by the Genesee County Land Bank was destroyed, but firefighters stopped the flames from spreading further.

Firefighters say the call came in at around 6:45 a.m. Monday at a vacant home on Stewart Avenue near Carlton Street. Because the house was fully engulfed in flames, crews focused on keeping surrounding homes from burning.

Quincy Murphy, Flint's Third Ward city councilman, said the recent rise in vacant structure fires is concerning.

"We need to be vigilant for residents about their surroundings. Looking out, watching these houses," he said. "We need to work on trying to get these houses boarded up."

A Flint Fire Department battalion chief said the cause of the fire was unknown Monday.

He said the call for the Stewart Avenue fire came while crews were battling a separate fire near Flint Park off Martin Luther King Avenue. There was no word on if the two were related.

