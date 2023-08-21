EEE detected in Saginaw County

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission has detected the Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus in a mosquito.

A recent mosquito collection in Jonesfield Township had a positive case from early August.





EEE is transmitted through mosquitoes after they have fed on infected birds or animals.

Most people infected with EEE do not develop symptoms. When symptoms become evident, they include sudden onset of flu-like illness with fever. Severe cases, although rare, may develop neurologic symptoms such as meningitis or encephalitis requiring hospitalization. People with encephalitis due to EEE have a 30% fatality rate.

EEE can also be quite severe in horses, with mortality rates of 90% when infected. There are EEE vaccines for horses as well as West Nile.

The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission says that the best way to prevent mosquito-borne disease is: