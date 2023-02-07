Elderly Shiawassee County man reported missing on trip to Howell

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to look for a 79-year-old man reported missing on a trip to Howell.
The Shiawasee County Sheriff's Office says Jerry Dewolf left the Bancroft area Tuesday morning driving a gold or tan Chrysler Town & Country minivan. It has Michigan license plate number 8719L3.
Dewolf suffers from dementia and family members hadn't heard from him in several hours by Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately for Shiawassee County Central Dispatch at 989-743-9111.