 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elderly Shiawassee County man reported missing on trip to Howell

  • Updated
  • 0
Elderly Shiawassee County man reported missing on trip to Howell

Police say 79-year-old Jerry Dewolf left the Bancroft area Tuesday morning in a gold or tan Chrysler Town & Country minivan.

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to look for a 79-year-old man reported missing on a trip to Howell.

The Shiawasee County Sheriff's Office says Jerry Dewolf left the Bancroft area Tuesday morning driving a gold or tan Chrysler Town & Country minivan. It has Michigan license plate number 8719L3.

Dewolf suffers from dementia and family members hadn't heard from him in several hours by Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately for Shiawassee County Central Dispatch at 989-743-9111.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you