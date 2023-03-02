 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac,
Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Snowfall rates will be very heavy at
times, up to 1 to 2 inches per hour, and can lead to rapid snow
accumulations. These heavy snowfall rates will be most likely
Friday evening into Friday night and may impact the rush hour
commute. Winds gusting to 35 mph will result rapid reductions to
visibilities with snowfall.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Elderly woman rescued from vehicle that crashed into pond

  • Updated
  • 0

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say an elderly woman escaped serious injury after she crashed into a pond along Cook Road in Grand Blanc Township.

The woman was driving in the 1300 block of Cook Road around 11 a.m. when she went off the side, overcorrected, went into the oncoming lane and drove off the north shoulder of the roadway, according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department.

The woman remained in her Chevrolet Impala when emergency crews arrived. The car sank about halfway into the water before firefighters from the Grand Blanc Township Fire Department donned water rescue suits and rescued her.

Police say the woman did not report any injuries from the crash.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you