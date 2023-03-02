Elderly woman rescued from vehicle that crashed into pond

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say an elderly woman escaped serious injury after she crashed into a pond along Cook Road in Grand Blanc Township.
The woman was driving in the 1300 block of Cook Road around 11 a.m. when she went off the side, overcorrected, went into the oncoming lane and drove off the north shoulder of the roadway, according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department.
The woman remained in her Chevrolet Impala when emergency crews arrived. The car sank about halfway into the water before firefighters from the Grand Blanc Township Fire Department donned water rescue suits and rescued her.
Police say the woman did not report any injuries from the crash.