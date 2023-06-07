 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect through Friday June 9th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 8th and portions of Friday June 9th to be an
Action Day for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast
Michigan counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Embattled deer remains at Saginaw County retreat center

  • Updated
  • 0

The Michigan DNR is continuing its investigation after a deer was found at a retreat center in Saginaw Co.

MARION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is continuing to investigate a deer that remains at a Saginaw County retreat center.

The DNR recently saw a deer named Zoey inside an enclosure and told Ronda Mau, who runs Deer Haven Spiritual Retreat, to release the deer because the animal was getting too big.

Mau said a DNR conservation officer told her the deer would be killed if she didn't release it into the wild. She said the officer gave her a one-day deadline to let Zoey go on Monday.

But Mau still had the deer on Wednesday while the DNR continued investigating the matter.

Mau has kept Zoey for a full year as a therapy animal for children and adults in the area. She said Zoey's mom was hit by a car and Zoey somehow ended up in her driveway in Saginaw County's Marion Township.

Mau has been working with the Michigan DNR on rehabilitating fawns and she has a license to do so.

The DNR released the following statement on the situation:

"We have received reports of an illegally held deer at a rehabilitation center located in Brant Township, Saginaw County. We are currently gathering relevant information to assess the situation and determine the appropriate course of action. White-tailed deer are wild animals that can behave unpredictably. They should never be treated as pets and should be held in captivity only by those with appropriate licenses to do so. We understand the public's concern regarding this issue. This is an ongoing investigation, and we will provide additional information when it becomes available."

