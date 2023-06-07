Embattled deer remains at Saginaw County retreat center

MARION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is continuing to investigate a deer that remains at a Saginaw County retreat center.

The DNR recently saw a deer named Zoey inside an enclosure and told Ronda Mau, who runs Deer Haven Spiritual Retreat, to release the deer because the animal was getting too big.

Mau said a DNR conservation officer told her the deer would be killed if she didn't release it into the wild. She said the officer gave her a one-day deadline to let Zoey go on Monday.

But Mau still had the deer on Wednesday while the DNR continued investigating the matter.

Mau has kept Zoey for a full year as a therapy animal for children and adults in the area. She said Zoey's mom was hit by a car and Zoey somehow ended up in her driveway in Saginaw County's Marion Township.

Mau has been working with the Michigan DNR on rehabilitating fawns and she has a license to do so.

The DNR released the following statement on the situation:

"We have received reports of an illegally held deer at a rehabilitation center located in Brant Township, Saginaw County. We are currently gathering relevant information to assess the situation and determine the appropriate course of action. White-tailed deer are wild animals that can behave unpredictably. They should never be treated as pets and should be held in captivity only by those with appropriate licenses to do so. We understand the public's concern regarding this issue. This is an ongoing investigation, and we will provide additional information when it becomes available."