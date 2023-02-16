Emergency crews busy with dozens of crashes across Mid-Michigan

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Emergency crews were busy Thursday night responding to dozens of accidents across Mid-Michigan.
A layer of ice coated area roadways, making the evening commute dangerous.
The Gland Blanc Township Police Department responded to 16 crashes, including one involving a patrol car hit along I-75.
Grand Blanc Township police officers started receiving reports of crashes on I-75 just before 6 p.m. Several officers responded and an out of control vehicle struck a patrol car while officers were investigating one of the crashes.
An officer sitting in the patrol car and the driver who hit the patrol car both were transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Authorities closed northbound I-75 at the Dixie Highway/Saginaw Road interchange while crews cleared damaged vehicles from the freeway and applied salty to the icy pavement.
Grand Blanc Township police say the freeway reopened at 8 p.m. Thursday.