Employees with STAT EMS received W2s after weeks of waiting

Ambulance provider for Genesee, Saginaw and Tuscola counties said it will end services by April 1 earlier this month.

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) – Employees with STAT EMS received their W-2s on Thursday after weeks of waiting.

Earlier this month, the ambulance provider for Genesee, Saginaw and Tuscola counties said it would ending services by April 1.

STAT EMS said it was difficult to cut ambulance services -- but necessary due to EMTs and paramedics leaving for better-paying jobs at other companies.

The ambulance company provided service throughout Mid-Michigan for 23 years.

Genesee County has at least five other ambulance providers capable of handling emergency calls.

