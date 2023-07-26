Ennis Center for Children hosting the Back to School Bash Thursday

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Everyone is welcome to the Ennis Center for Children's Back to Schoo Bash on Thursday at the Birch Run Speedway and Event Center

The event will be from 3-6 p.m. at the Birch Run Speedway and Event Center located at 10945 Dixie Highway in Birch Run.

People who attend the event can get school supplies and educational resources.

The organizers say that it's a chance to empower families.

The Back to School Bash is sponsored by the Jockey Being Family Foundation.

“This is a chance to celebrate, educate, and empower families with a fun-filled and informative event as they prepare to head back to school for the upcoming year,” said Robert Ennis, President and Founder of Ennis Center for Children. “We are very grateful for Jockey Being Family Foundation’s leadership and support to make this wonderful event a reality for foster and adoptive families in our community.”

For more information on the Back to School Bash, visit the Jockey Being Family Foundation at jockeybeingfamily.com.